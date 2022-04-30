Big Top Chautauqua

press release: $25/Adults, $10/Students

n 1969 400,000 people gathered on a dairy farm Northwest of New York City for the three-day festival known as Woodstock. That was fifty years ago, and now in this new Big Top show the Blue Canvas Orchestra pays tribute to the festival, to the artists, and to the spirit of the sixties that was epitomized by the legendary event.

Tickets on sale to members July 1, 2021 at 10am. Tickets on sale to the public July 15, 2021 at 10am.