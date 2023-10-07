media release: USA | 1986 | DCP | 99 min.

Director: John Carpenter; Cast: Kurt Russell, Kim Cattrall, James Hong

Russell stars as truck-driving Jack Burton, who, along with his sidekick Wang Chi (Dennis Dun), fights sorcerers and kung fu masters to rescue Wang’s kidnapped fiancée in San Francisco’s Chinatown. Carpenter’s satirical variation on Sax Rohmer’s Fu Manchu stories adds dazzling special effects, brilliant martial arts choreography, and loads of humor, resulting in one of the most beloved of 80s cult movies. Presented as part of the 2023 Asian American Spotlight, with the support of Asian American Studies at UW-Madison.

1980S FAN FAVORITES: In September and October, the Cinematheque is proud to present a selection of five features from the decade that has seemingly produced more enduring cult movies than any other: the 1980s. We begin with Pee-wee’s Big Adventure in tribute to the late, great Paul Reubens. On Saturdays in October, the Cinematheque’s screen will be aglow with John Carpenter’s genre-splicing action favorite Big Trouble in Little China; the musical-horror-comedy Little Shop of Horrors; The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Tobe Hooper’s highly satirical sequel to his 70s drive-in classic; and David Cronenberg’s brilliant 1986 remake of The Fly, starring Jeff Goldblum.