from the Madison Black Chamber newsletter: Come out and support the West High BSU's 2nd Annual Big West Game! This event is a fundraiser/community acknowledgement basketball game. Members of West's Black Student Union will go head-to-head with the community leaders of Madison. West's BSU is raising money for the HBCU Trip and other events supporting our scholars. BSU will be celebrating the work of our community leaders by acknowledging their accomplishments during the game and followed by a dinner.

The community leaders team will be coached by Yolanda Shelton-Morris and Sedric Morris Sr. 13 leaders were nominated by the community, which are: Vanessa McDowell-Atlas • Andrew Walls • Julian Walters • Antoine McNeail • James Adams• Brandi Grayson • Dellavonte Hune • Breyon Sommerville • Sedric Morris Jr • Richard Jones Jr• Ericka Brown • Anthony West • Luicen Senatus

4/20/24 at 3pm

West High School 30 Ash St, Madison, WI 53726 (Steven's Gym)

$7