RSVP for Big Woods Adventure Camp

media release: Set in a scenic forested landscape, kids will step back in time to explore authentic homes and farmsteads from another era. They'll visit a cozy log cabin, an 1800s-era general store and experience life in a one-room schoolhouse. Guided by costumed interpreters, campers will engage in hands-on activities within a historic setting. They'll meet heritage breed farm animals, tend the garden and hear captivating stories from the past.

The camp is offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 18 and July 9, 23 and 30 for ages 6-9, and on June 20 and 25 for ages 9-12. The cost is $75 per camper. For registration and more details, visit oldworldwisconsin.org or click here.

Advance registration is required. Registration deadlines apply; contact Wisconsin Historical Society for more information.

Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.

Overview

The stories of the past come to life through this authentic and unforgettable experience at Old World Wisconsin. Kids will explore rural 19th-century life though a visit to a log cabin, general store, and one-room schoolhouse. Throughout the day children will play interactive games with staff dressed in period clothing, see farm animals, help tend plants and flowers, and more.

About the Location

Old World Wisconsin includes 60 beautifully restored historic structures on over 600 acres of picturesque landscapes. Through stories of perseverance, the site explores the lives of those who came before us – connecting people and inspiring understanding. Your day will be fun, engaging, enriching, and authentic, as you encounter history by exploring sensory-rich spaces, stories, and hands-on activities.

Old World Wisconsin

W372 S9727 Hwy 67

Eagle, WI 53119

Know Before You Go & Accessibility

Big Woods Adventure Summer Camp is a one-day experience occurring six times a year. Campers are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and sturdy shoes in order to attend events in both indoor and outdoor spaces. Attendees are invited to dress in their own historic clothing if desired. Camp is designed for ages 6-12. Please check the age requirements associated with specific camp dates. Campers must provide their own lunch while attending camp.

Contact

For more information, please contact the box office at 608-264-4848 or boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org.