Big Woods Adventure

media release: Log Cabins and Schoolhouses: An 1800s Camping Experience

Is your young learner curious about the past? Immerse them in a day camp full of log cabins, general stores, one-room schoolhouses, forests and prairie views—Big Woods Summer Camp awaits! During this adventure camp, kids will explore rural 1800s life through the sights and sounds of the Old World Wisconsin grounds as they play interactive games, meet and greet farm animals, help tend plants and flowers, talk with staff dressed in period clothing and more.

Big Woods Summer Camp is divided into two groups: camps designed for grades 1-3 (ages 6-9) and grades 4-6 (ages 9-12).

Ages 6–9: 10 AM–3 PM, Thursdays, June 18, July 16, July 30, 2026

Ages 9-12: 10 AM–3 PM,, Thursday, July 9, Friday, July 17, or Thursday, Aug 6, 2026

What You’ll Experience

- A camp exploring the sights, sounds and experiences of 19th-century life

- The opportunity to meet other learners, play games and learn about Wisconsin history from Old World ambassadors

- The chance to tend gardens, see Old World farm animals, explore an 1800s log cabin and travel through the Old World Wisconsin grounds

$75/camper. Advance registration is required. Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.

About the Location

Old World Wisconsin includes 60 authentically restored historic homes, farms, stores and workshops—and a fully operational 1930s tavern. Each region features a distinct set of stories that invite you to experience the hopes and dreams of those who came before us. From the 1840s to the 1940s, you’ll find a true panorama of early Wisconsin history, covering more than 70 years and many cultures, including African American, Danish, Finnish, Hessian, Irish, Norwegian, Polish, Pomeranian and Yankee.

Old World Wisconsin first opened in 1976. Researchers traveled throughout Wisconsin in search of historic buildings crafted by the first generation of Wisconsin immigrants and migrants. From Lake Superior to the Illinois border, and from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan, historians documented countless historic farmhouses, outbuildings and small-town structures. Once research was complete, the meticulous construction of Old World Wisconsin began. Piece by piece, workers carefully dismantled historic structures from around the state and reconstructed them in their new home.

Know Before You Go

- Big Woods Adventure Summer Camp is a one-day experience occurring six times a year.

- Campers are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and sturdy shoes in order to attend events in both indoor and outdoor spaces.

- Attendees are invited to dress in their own historic clothing if desired.

- Camp is split into dates designed for two age groups: 6-9 and 9-12. Please check the age requirements associated with specific camp dates.

- Campers must provide their own lunch while attending camp.

Have Questions?

For more information, please contact the box office at 608-264-4848 or boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org