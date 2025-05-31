The Big Wu

media release: The legendary Minnesota rock band with their famously friendly fans and a love for Old Style takes the stage at Seven Acre. A jam band with a unique style and presence, the Wu combine strong, free flowing improv and vocal harmonies, with finely crafted songs for all tastes.

The Gathering Place sits on the north end of the property of Seven Acre Dairy Company on ancestral Ho-Chunk land, atop an ancient Driftless ridge and surrounded by towering old-growth oaks and restored prairie. The Gathering Place holds a stage, general admission and VIP seating, and concessions. A unique feature of the Gathering Place comes from the 1950s, when the Paoli Cooperative Creamery Company Plant excavated part of the hillside to create a pit where they could pump the factory’s whey after the cheesemaking process. That excavated area now creates a natural amphitheater with stunning views of the Sugar River and local farms.

The Summer Music Series will feature popular local bands like Mama Digdown's Brass Band, the Cash Box Kings, and the Jimmys alongside of regional and national touring acts the likes of Arts Fishing Club (Nashville), Ryan Charles (Cody, Wyoming), and The Cactus Blossoms (Minneapolis). The Gathering Place also is planning to host future culinary events, traveling comedy acts, and local civic performing arts and music.

“The Gathering Place is a one-of-a-kind outdoor music venue. You have to see it to understand how special it is to sit among the oak trees along the Sugar River in the unique bowl-shape formed during our factory’s earlier cheese-making days. We’re so proud of this summer’s line-up and we’re excited to bring this family-friendly, joyful experience to anyone who enjoys live music outside during the Wisconsin summertime. Bring your blanket or lawn chair and come on out to Paoli!,” said Nic Mink, proprietor.

Tickets range from $10 to $30. The events are family friendly. Concessions available. No glass and no carry-ins. Tickets, more details, prices, and event times can be found at: https://sevenacredairyco.com/ gathering-place-concerts/