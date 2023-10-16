Bigger Than a Woodchip: The Art of Building Materials

media release: Celebrate National Forest Products Week with the Forest Products Laboratory.

The Forest Products Laboratory, the only federally funded wood product research Laboratory in the nation, produces high-quality, science-based innovation. Wood is a versatile, durable, abundant, and cost-effective renewable resource that provides many environmental benefits. Forest Service scientists are developing innovative wood products that contribute creative new materials for construction including housing, furniture production, consumer products, packaging, bioenergy, and the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and medical device industries.

This session will focus on innovative mass timber building structures. Dr. Marco Lo Ricco, research general engineer, will introduce a few examples of mass timber research at the Forest Products Laboratory and moderate a panel of speakers to include:

Dr. Shiling Pei, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Colorado School of Mines

Jordan Komp, professional engineer/structural engineer and associate principal of Thornton Tomasetti

Mark Weaver, structural engineer and principal of Karagozian & Case (Glendale, CA)