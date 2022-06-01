ONLINE: The Biggest Little Farm

press release: Please join the Sierra Club Water Team for a screening of the Biggest Little Farm!

You’ve got to have a dream…

Sometimes, fighting for the environment feels like facing one horror story after another. But nobody can live on horrors and fear … we need to remind ourselves, every now and then, about the world we want to live in. And who deserves a shot of hope more than the people

who are working to make it come true? Get your summer off to the perfect start! Join the Sierra Club Water water team online June 1, 6:30 pm central time, to watch the award-winning documentary ‘The Biggest Little Farm’.

Refresh and nourish yourself with what *can* be done. Then go out into the beautiful world and act with hope and strength -- living into the future you want to be a part of.

Can’t wait? Watch the trailer!