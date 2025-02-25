× Expand courtesy Bigtooth Bigtooth on stage at the Harmony. Bigtooth

Before coming together in Bigtooth , the five members — Trent Cuthbert, mandolin; Michael Falk, banjo; Paul Kienitz, fiddle; Claire Kannapell, bass; and Starr Moss, guitar — have a long history of picking in notable bands (Squirrel Gravy, Old Oaks and Henhouse Prowlers are only a few examples). Thus, it’s more than fitting for them to tackle the work of one of the all-time all-star ensembles, the Bluegrass Album Band, which despite that generic name included ringers such as Tony Rice and Doyle Lawson. Bigtooth will play the first Bluegrass Album in its entirety as part of their regular fourth Tuesday residency at the Harmony