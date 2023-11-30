Bigtooth
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
courtesy Bigtooth
The band Bigtooth on stage.
Bigtooth
media release: Dance Around Molly is now Bigtooth. New sounds, new tunes and a new band name premiering at The Harmony Bar & Grill 11/30!
Starr Moss, Claire Kannapel, Trent Cuthbert, Michael Falk, and Paul Kienitz are out playing their own brand of bluegrass-inspired music. As experienced journeymen (and women) of the bluegrass scene (Henhouse Prowlers, Nob Hill Boys, Sweet Grass, Squirrel Gravy, etc.)…count on a unique blend of driving classics, original songs and masterly instrumentals that define the band's sound.
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com