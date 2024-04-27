media release: New to the stage as this moniker, Bigtooth (formerly known as Dance Around Molly) is comprised of some of the ‘best of the best’ of ‘pickers’ out of Madison.

Claire Kannapel, Trent Cuthbert, Starr Moss, Michael Falk, and Paul Kienitz are out playing their own brand of bluegrass-inspired music. As experienced journeymen (and women) of the bluegrass scene (Henhouse Prowlers, Nob Hill Boys, Sweet Grass, Squirrel Gravy, etc.)…count on a unique blend of driving classics, original songs and masterly instrumentals that define the band's sound.