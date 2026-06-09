media release: For 29 years on sunny and warm Wednesday nights in the summer, families, friends and neighbors have been gathering on a sloping hillside at Grundahl Park to listen to eclectic music fill the evening air.

The very first concert in 1998 featured the steel drum band OD TAPO IMI. Since that first concert, audiences have been exposed to a wide variety of music: blues, jazz, folk, country, rock, as well as various ethnic performance groups. We have been fortunate to be entertained by nationally recognized musicians such as Clyde Stubblefield, Willy Porter, and Gabe Burdulis. WNL’s mission has always been to bring unique and colorful musical entertainment to our community.

So this summer, join your neighbors on Wednesday nights at Grundahl Park. Bring a picnic basket and your favorite beverage, sit back and enjoy the music.

7pm – Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin

After years of sharing festival bills and bumping elbows at open jams, Starr Moss, Trent Cuthbert, Michael Falk, Claire Kannapell and Paul Kienitz have convened to make their own brand of bluegrass-inspired music. Bigtooth, the culmination of this shared history, keeps one hand on the book of bluegrass standards and the other on the songwriting pen. Count on a distinctive repertoire that intertwines traditional material and original compositions, delivered with precision, finesse, and style.

Food Trucks: Halo Halo and Naan Stop/Mom’sTouch.