ONLINE: Bike Advocacy 101

press release: Tonight from 6-7pm is the Madison Bikes Advocacy 101 community meeting. We often get asked what one can do to advocate for biking in Madison, and so this 1-hour Zoom meeting will provide some answers to that question. Our board member and former Alder Robbie Webber is going to do a brief presentation and then there will be plenty of time for questions and discussion. is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. For active participation, join the Zoom call, or you can watch the meeting on Facebook Live.

Info

Politics & Activism
Recreation
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Bike Advocacy 101 - 2021-03-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Bike Advocacy 101 - 2021-03-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Bike Advocacy 101 - 2021-03-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Bike Advocacy 101 - 2021-03-22 18:00:00 ical