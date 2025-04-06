media release: Sunday, April 6 from 5-6:30 PM, join the first of a new, monthly series of Bike Advocacy Meetups hosted by Machinery Row Bicycles:

Machinery Row Bicycles and Madison Bikes are partnering to host a new Bike Advocacy Meetup group in Madison! For those who attended the Bicycle Book Club, our aim is to carry on that momentum with a monthly gathering. Open and free to all, we will meet the first Sunday of every month from 5-6:30pm at Machinery Row. Our first meetup is April 6! The first few meetings will focus on building community, as well as learning about and conducting a bike audit within the city of Madison.

We believe we can successfully advocate for change when there’s a dedicated community invested in the work and sustained by collective energy.

Come as you are and we hope to see you April 6! Help us spread the word by sharing this announcement with anyone who might be interested. Follow us on social media for updates or contact lauren@ machineryrowbicycles.com to be added to the email list.