Bike Advocacy Social

media release: After successful outing to survey Regent Street and talk to local businesses about the upcoming Regent Street reconstruction, the Machinery Row/Madison Bikes advocacy meetup is doing a social Sunday (3/1): From 5 to 6:30 pm folks will meet at Working Draft Brewing, in an approachable environment where anyone interested in bike advocacy can meet like-minded folks and chat about how we can make Madison a more bike-friendly city.

Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
