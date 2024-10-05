Bike Between WDBC and Delta Beer Lab

media release: Bike Ride Between WDBC and Delta Beer Lab - Saturday, October 5

Join us for a bike ride between two great breweries, Working Draft Beer Co and Delta Beer Lab! A group of riders will meet at Delta Beer Lab and another at Working Draft.

Each group will leave at 2pm and head towards the other brewery. Here’s a route we’ll follow: https://shorturl.at/844AB

Once at the opposite brewery, each place will have a food truck if you need lunch or a snack.

Revolution Cycles will escort the group that starts at Working Draft Beer Co. and Bikes for Kids will do the same from Delta.

Shockingly, each place will have beer!

After 60-90 minutes of R&R, groups will reverse course and head back to home base. Make sure to wear your helmet with your Bike Benefits sticker, since both Delta and WDBC give discounts!

There is no cost to enter and you don’t have to pre-register, and we will be taking donations that will go towards Bikes for Kids, who work to make bike transportation accessible to all.

Let’s Ride!