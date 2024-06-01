Bike Between WDBC and Hop Haus
to
Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Saturday, June 1. 1pm - 4pm @ Working Draft Beer Company and Hop Haus - Fitchburg
Join us for a bike ride between two great breweries, Working Draft Beer Co and Hop Haus - Fitchburg!
- A group of riders will meet at Hop Haus and another at Working Draft.
- Each group will leave at 1pm and head towards the other brewery.
- Once at the opposite brewery, each place will have food (Hop Haus will have their full kitchen, Working Draft will have Cinn City Smash Burgers popping up 2-7pm) if you need lunch or a snack.
- Shockingly, each place will have beer!
- After 60-90 minutes of R&R, groups will reverse course and head back to home base.
- Revolution Cycles will be traveling with the group leaving from WDBC, so in case someone blows a tire, they can help out.
- Everyone travelling who has a bike benefits sticker will get $1 off full pours at each place, regardless of whether you have a beer before the ride, at the mid-point, or after :)
- There is no cost to enter and you don’t have to pre-register, but we will be taking donations that will go towards Madison Bikes, which works to help anyone ride a bicycle conveniently and comfortably any place year round.
