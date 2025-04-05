media release: On March 4, 2024, Madison Community Foundation granted us with a $20,000 grant to launch a campaign for Bikes for Kids Wisconsin to buy a multi-use vehicle, elevating our function and our brand. On March 7, 2025 that goal was realized, almost exactly one year later. The Bike Bus fund supports the purchase of the vehicle, the cost of a wrap, an insurance fund and a gas and maintenance fund. Several donors contributed funds restricted to this purpose and we are incredibly grateful to them and excited to share this news with you! We worked hard to get here as it was a separate fundraising effort from our programming support, that you typically see here.

Some details about our new Bike Bus: it is a 2022 Mercedes Sprinter Van with 14,000 miles on it. It was formerly used as a mobile bike repair vehicle. It's unique in that it is a crew van featuring bench seats that will break down the transportation barriers for youth participating in our Bike Mechanics Program. We'll also use it to transport volunteers to bike donation drives outside of the area, and it will provide versatility to haul tools, bike stands and bike parts for community outreach events.

You are invited to attend our Bike Bus Reveal on Saturday, April 5 at 2-2:30pm at the bike center! You'll need to park at 67 Nob Hill Road because the street will not be passable. We hope to see you there!