× Expand courtesy Free Bikes 4 Kidz

press release: Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison Bike Donation Drive

Bike donation stations will be set up around the city

Accepting gently used bikes to be refurbished and given away to kids in need

More info can be found at: https://fb4kmadison.org/

Locations confirmed so far:

Breese Stevens Field

Delta Beer Lab

WPS Health Solutions