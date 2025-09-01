Bike Parade to LaborFest

media release: Arrive at LABORFEST in style! Join Indivisible Madison East in our LABOR DAY BIKE PARADE!

Meet up at Orton Park at 10:30 AM. We will have paint, markers, streamers, and blank signs ready to decorate your bike (and great tunes to get us all inspired!!).

We will leave Orton Park (1103 Spaight St, Madison, WI 53703) at 11:30 to arrive at the Labor Temple (1602 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715). We will travel along the Capitol City and Wingra Bike Paths, which are mostly flat and easily navigated.

LaborFest is Madison's annual celebration of labor and unions, honoring Wisconsin workers and Madison’s rich history as a union town. There will be food trucks, raffles, kids’ events, and live music. This is a family friendly event! We hope you and yours can join us for a fun and inspiring day.

Dress for the weather - this event is rain or shine!