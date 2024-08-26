Bike Repair
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
media release: Three local bike organizations are coming together to offer minor bike repairs during this 2.5-hour clinic. Bring your bike, and drop in for this informative session on bike maintenance. Presenters from Dream Bikes, Wheels for Winners, and Wisconsin Bike Fed will share insights into the role (and roll) bikes play in local transportation, conservation, and recreation.
This class is recommended for all ages.
This program is part of the Care & Repair program series, which is made possible thanks to support from Beyond the Page, National Endowment for the Humanities and Madison Community Foundation. See all upcoming programs at madpl.org/careandrepair