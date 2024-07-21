Bike Ride for Palestine

media release: Support Middle East Children's Alliance Aid to Gaza by riding with MRSCP!

We are joining in MECA's annual fundraising event to make a difference for this imperative cause of Aid to Gaza. Want to make a big impact with your generosity? Join our Madison, WI Team, start designing your fundraising page, and let's bike or trike or otherwise wheel towards our fundraising goals together! Registration is not required - ALL are Welcome! You can also choose to support by donating to any of our team members.

About the Ride: A Family Friendly flat ride using the Madison bike paths. A casually-paced, 8-mile roundtrip route with a refreshment break at Olin Park off of John Nolen Drive. We will start at the Tenney Park Pavilion on the East Side of Madison with Push-Off at 11 am, break at Olin, turn around, and return to Tenney by 12:15pm. Rain or Shine, but canceled if it becomes thunder/lightning.

Goal for the WI Ride for Palestine Team: $3000

Thank you!! See you July 21st at Tenney Park - Plan to arrive between 10:30 and 10:45 to get your t-shirt and decorate your ride - we will have some flags/signs. Bring your kaffiyehs and flags to show your Palestine Solidarity along the route. Push Off at 11am!

JOIN US at Tenney Park Pavilion 11am-2pm, July 21st whether Riding or not for a Family Fun Event: Live Music, Kiddo bike decorating and Paper kite craft, Temporary Palestine Tattoo Table, refreshments and of course - Community! There will be sales tables with beautiful Palestinian Crafts, and Palestinian Olive Oil is in stock!

We Hope to See You All There! Thank you for your ongoing support!