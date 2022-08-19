Bike Safety Checks & Helmet Fittings

press release: Free Bikes 4 Kidz has been hosting our bike safety checks, minor repairs, and helmet fittings on the bike paths this summer. Our next one is Friday, August 19, from 10am-2pm on the Cannonball Trail where it meets Fish Hatchery Road near the town of Madison municipal building.

Stop by if you need something checked out or diagnosed. We can do minor fixes like pumping tires, handlebar adjustments, seat adjustments, or taking those training wheels off. Oh yeah!

We’ll be joined by the City of Madison’s Bike and Pedestrian Outreach Coordinator, Colleen Hayes, to help spread the word on bike path etiquette. She’ll be handing out free bells! FB4K will have SWAG too. Feel free to stop by and chat with us about what’s coming up at FB4K. See you on the trail!