Bike the Art

press release: Join us for our annual ride to Paoli sponsored by Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce!

The tour will begin at the Promega galleries at 10:00am with some morning snacks to give us energy for the ride, and we will depart for the Abel Contemporary Gallery at 10:30am. Artist Katherine Rosing will give an artist talk about her installation "Vigil" in the Cooler at Abel Contemporary. An optional, outdoor lunch buffet with vegetarian and gluten free options will be available for $10 per person. Payment can be made via cash or check at the Promega check-in. During lunch, we'll enjoy a performance by the Madison Shakespeare Company. The group will head back to Promega around 1 pm.

Please be sure to bring or purchase your state trail pass ($5 daily passes for ages 16+)!

Additional support provided by Dane Arts and Madison Arts Commission.