Fitchburg Chamber Visitor + Business Bureau and Bike Fitchburg hosts annual the Bike the 'Burg Challenge.

media release: Fitchburg is officially celebrating our 5th year of biking the ‘Burg; achieving milestones in our community that promote transportation alternatives, health and wellness, and pure fun for our citizens! Our efforts contribute to the significant economic impact of cycling in the State of Wisconsin, and we are just getting started!

Save the Date for Wednesday, October 8th at the Agora Pavilion (Rain or Shine) from 5:00pm-7:00pm for our Bike the ‘Burg Wrap Party.

Enjoy music, snacks, games, and a short awards ceremony at 5:30pm where we will recognize our top riders and celebrate Fitchburg’s designation as the City with the most Bicycle Friendly Businesses in the Midwest! (and 5th in the nation)

Fitchburg Milestones

Utilized the State of Wisconsin Transportation Alternative Program Grant to expand the BCycle Network to Fitchburg adding 21 BCycle stations across our city further connecting riders to the region

31 Fitchburg businesses have achieved the national recognition from The League of American Bicyclists; Fitchburg is 1st in the State of WI with the most Bike Friendly Businesses, and we are 5th in the nation. Yea! for Fitchburg businesses and their dedication to making biking accessible to their employees and customers.

Created a chapter of Cycling Without Age”, making Fitchburg part of a Global Network that that uses tri-shaw bikes to take seniors out for rides in cities across the world. Cycling Without Age

The commitment to biking in Fitchburg is a partnership between, the City of Fitchburg, Fitchburg Chamber Visitor and Business Bureau, Bike Fitchburg and the State of Wisconsin. Working together we continue to expand our tourism economy and grow our transportation options for our residents.