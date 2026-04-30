media release: Sat May 16 10am "Bike the Creek" Free Bird and Nature Adventure at Goodman Community Center with Tara Dary, 149 Waubesa, meet by the Goodman Center next to the bike path B-Cycle station. Join Tara Dary and Friends of Starkweather Creek for a guided bike tour along the greenways, parks and yards beside Starkweather Creek. Bring your bike or rent a B-Cycle at a nearby station at Goodman, Blue Plate Diner or Garver Feed Mill. We'll stop at several areas with native flowers that are being restored to prairies and rain gardens with help from Friends of Starkweather Creek and other volunteers. Don't miss the nature murals on the bridge rails and picnic tables in Landsness Legacy Lot at the east end of Commercial Avenue. Take a moment to contemplate nature on the Leopold Bench dedicated to Carl Landsness. See the Friends of Starkweather Creek Facebook page for more info. Join the Friends and post pictures and comments! Free, welcoming, healthy, fairly accessible, family and kid friendly, educational, no registration required, no pets. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Third Saturday every month Bird and Nature Adventures along Starkweather Creek are co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks, Southern Wisconsin BIrd Alliance, Wild Ones, Goodman Community Center and Friends of Starkweather Creek. See the partner group websites and Facebook pages for updates and more activities! Contact 608-698-0104