Bikes for Kids Wisconsin Auction

media release: Bikes for Kids Wisconsin, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing the use of bicycle-based transportation for everyone in Wisconsin through access, low-cost repairs, and education, is hosting its first annual Giving Tuesday Telethon and Auction on Tuesday, December 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Telethon will livestream on the organization's YouTube channel from the bike center on the south side of Madison at 354 Coyier Lane, Madison, WI 53713. Celebrity guest interviews, tours, auction updates and more will round out the event. The auction bids open at noon on Nov. 15 and close during the telethon, at 3 pm. A link will be announced at https://bikesforkidswi.org/2024TELETHON/

With the event fundraising goal of $10,000 to support its bike giveaway efforts in 2025, Bikes for Kids is seeking virtual auction donations, Text to Give, and callers on the day of the event. For the Text to Give option, people can text 844-933-4339 to pledge a donation. To call in with a financial donation during the Telethon, callers will call 608-405-0385. Donors’ first names will be announced on air unless otherwise instructed and are encouraged to submit a tribute to someone or in honor of someone they love.

The cost to distribute 2,000 bikes each year is approximately $270,000. The expenses include wages for professional bike mechanics, parts, tools, and operational expenses to support their 12,000 sq. ft. bike center and their robust volunteer network.

For more information, please visit the Bikes for Kids Wisconsin website: https://bikesforkidswi.org/2024telethon/