Bikes for Kids Wisconsin Open House

media release: Join us on Wednesday, June 19, from 3-6pm to celebrate all of the accomplishments made through the help of our many volunteers!

Harvey will be working his magic on the grill and we’ll enjoy conversation and community at our annual volunteer appreciation party. If you were a part of our 2024 Bike Giveaway in any way, including wrenching, cleaning, volunteering at the event, making a donation, or any of the other ways people support our efforts, we would love to see you there! The event is open to all and please invite those who have been considering volunteering but have yet to make it happen. If you'd like to bring a veggie option for the grill or a dish to pass, please feel free!

The event will take place in our parking lot at 354 Coyier Lane, Madison. If you’d like to learn more about Juneteenth and its legacy in our history, click here: https://nmaahc.si.edu/ juneteenth

While we give bikes away throughout the year, our Spring Bike Giveaway is complete and an army of volunteers helped us get over 1,600 bikes out into the community. So now it's time for us to show our appreciation and celebrate with community, food and conversation.

We're located just to the west of the Cap City Trail where it meets Nob Hill Road. See you there!

WHERE: 354 Coyier Lane, Madison, WI 53713 • (608) 405-0385

Through our work in Transportation Equity, we know that the transportation system—infrastructure and laws—can disproportionally affect Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities, leading to a system of inequities. We recognize the historical inequities within the cycling industry and are doing our part to change them by creating access, education, support, and prioritizing these communities when it comes to our work.

This event is open to all.