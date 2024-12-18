Bikes for Kids Wisconsin Volunteer Kickoff

media release: Join Bikes for Kids Wisconsin to celebrate the start of our 2025 season! We’ll spend the winter fixing up bikes at the bike center with your help to ready them for their new owners in spring of 2025.

If you’ve volunteered in the past or hope to in the future, or if you’ve supported us in other ways, please join us for some holiday cheer (aka food and drinks).

We’ll have potluck so feel free to bring a dish to pass. All are welcome! No need to register, just drop in.

Wednesday, December 18th • 4-7pm, At the Main Depot, 627 W. Main Street, Madison, WI 53703