Biking Across the U.S.

media release: Sam and his dad Chick Westby will share about their 3,600 mile journey from Oregon to New Jersey on bicycles. Over 42 days, they pushed through harrowing weather, crossed mountains, and stopped at lots and lots of gas stations. Bike touring comes with many unexpected twists and turns, requiring them to repair their bikes along the way, and care for each other as challenges arose. Join us for an evening of storytelling and education that you won’t forget!

This talk is recommended for all ages. No registration required.

This program is part of the Care & Repair program series, which is made possible thanks to support from Beyond the Page, National Endowment for the Humanities and Madison Community Foundation. See all upcoming programs at madpl.org/careandrepair.

About the presenters:

Chick Westby is a retired science educator, wood worker, DIY guy and bike enthusiast. As a bike tourist and former Ironman athlete he is no stranger to long days in the saddle. He has been bike camping since the 1970s and enjoys just looking at maps and dreaming of riding his bike in new places. Everytime he gets on his bike, whether it's commuting around town or putting in 30 miles in the countryside, he feels like he is 12 years old.

Sam Westby is a PhD student at Northeastern in Boston. His crazy dad has been taking the family on bike trips since Sam was a kid. Last summer when Chick and Sam rode from Oregon to New Jersey, Sam's daily vlogs on Instagram and TikTok took off. He now creates videos about bike touring, bike repair, and anything bikes.