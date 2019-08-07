Biking to Bucky on Parade

press release: Take a virtual bike ride with Dave Mossner to see all 85 life-size Bucky Badger statues that were on Parade around Madison last summer. You’ll also learn some fun facts about Bucky Badger, including how the beloved mascot got his start and why he wears contact lenses. All ages welcome for this virtual adventure - no bicycle needed!

Dave Mossner and his wife Rhonda live in Verona. Dave enjoys biking, photography, and writing about both.

Presented in partnership with Oakwood Village. This program is free and open to the public.