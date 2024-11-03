Bil Haywire reception

"Occasional Services," 11/1-30 (reception 2-4 pm, 11/3).

media release: Many of the prints in the show were enlarged and developed in a makeshift darkroom in an unventilated walk-in closet on Mifflin Street on Madison’s East Side. Except for prints made in Philly, most were printed there between 2002–2004. They are printed on RC paper, with some of the larger prints treated with selenium toner. Twenty years later and Bill is finally sharing these in his exhibit, “Occasional Services”.