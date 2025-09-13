Bilingual Emotions Storytime

Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media reiease: English below:

Únase a nosotros para un evento bilingüe especial con la autora Samira Álvarez y su libro Así Respiro mientras explora el tema de las emociones. Escucha un cuento, haz una manualidad y visita estaciones interactivas. Edades 5-12.

Join the library for a special bilingual event with author Samira Álvarez and her book Así Respiro as she explores the topic of emotions. Listen to a story, make a craft and visit interactive stations. Ages 5-12.

Info

Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
Crafts, Kids & Family
Books
608-729-1762
Google Calendar - Bilingual Emotions Storytime - 2025-09-13 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bilingual Emotions Storytime - 2025-09-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bilingual Emotions Storytime - 2025-09-13 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bilingual Emotions Storytime - 2025-09-13 10:00:00 ical