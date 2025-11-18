media release: Bilingual Story & Bracelet-Making / Cuento y Taller de Pulseras Bilingüe

Families are invited to a joyful bilingual storytime and hands-on craft experience at the Monona Public Library! Join bilingual educator Samira Álvarez for an interactive reading of El Ovillo Mágico, a heartwarming story by Susanna Isern, about kindness, connection, and the magic we create when we care for one another.

After the story, children of all ages can make their own inspiring bracelets using words like amor, calma, felicidad, and agradecido.

This workshop blends literacy, creativity, and emotional learning in a fun, welcoming environment for all families,

Free event • No registration required • All ages welcome

Sponsored by Beyond the Page, the Wisconsin Humanities Council, and the City of Madison.