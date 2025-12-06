media release: Bilingual Storytime & Mindful Breathing with Así Respiro

Join local bilingual author and educator Samira Álvarez Gretzinger for a calming and creative storytime based on her book Así Respiro, a beautifully illustrated introduction to mindful breathing for young children.

Families with children ages 1–6 are invited to explore simple breathing techniques through movement, art, and bilingual storytelling. This gentle, interactive session supports emotional regulation, creativity, and early literacy in both English and Spanish.

Registration required.

A welcoming event designed for bilingual and monolingual families alike.