Bilingual Storytime

media release: (English below)

¡Acompáñanos en un evento bilingüe y especial inspirado en el libro de Samira Álvarez de "Así Respiro."

Exploraremos juntos técnicas de respiración profunda, autorregulación emocional y crecimiento personal. Las familias viajarán por las páginas del libro a través de estaciones interactivas con manualidades y un títere especial que necesita aprender las técnicas de respiración junto a nosotros.

Join us for a special Spanish bilingual event inspired by author Samira Alvarez and her book "Así Respiro." Together, we'll explore deep breathing techniques, emotional regulation, and personal growth. Families will travel through the pages of the book with interactive stations, hands-on crafts, and a special puppet who needs to learn breathing techniques with us.

This program is supported by Dane Arts.

This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop offs will not be permitted.