The Bilingual Time Machine

media release: This self-paced, informal, hands-on program invites families and multiple generations to gather, remember, and connect through music, storytelling, and thoughtfully curated vintage objects. Children, parents, caregivers, and elders are welcome to explore together—listening to old songs on a record player, flipping through LIFE magazines, writing handwritten letters, or discovering everyday objects from different decades that spark memory and conversation.

Designed and curated by author and educator Samira Álvarez Gretzinger, this experience is gently inspired by her work on the memoir of her grandmother—a beloved elder from Camuy, Puerto Rico, and a folkloric musician whose life was deeply rooted in music, memory, and community.

Facilitators will be available in English, Spanish, and German, creating a welcoming space where participants of all ages can engage and share stories in the language they feel most comfortable using.

This multigenerational family program is made possible through the support of Beyond the Page, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Madison Community Foundation, and the Oregon Public Library, whose grant funding helped bring this experience to the community.