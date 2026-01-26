The Bilingual Time Machine

media release: This self-paced, informal, hands-on program for adults offers opportunities to remember and connect through music, storytelling, and thoughtfully curated vintage objects.

The experience was designed and the objects curated by author and educator Samira Álvarez Gretzinger, whose work is informed in part by her ongoing writing on her grandmother’s memoir—a beloved elder from Camuy, Puerto Rico, and a folkloric musician whose life was rooted in music, memory, and community.

That personal connection subtly shapes the spirit of this experience.

Participants are invited to listen to old songs on a vintage record player, flip through past issues of LIFE magazine, or pause at a typewriter station for reflection or creative expression. A letter-writing area features ink pens, fun stationery, stamps, and envelopes, offering the option to write and mail a handwritten note to a loved one. Additional objects—such as model cars, household items, doilies, rotary phones, radios, vintage family photographs, and print media from different decades—help anchor memories and encourage storytelling in a calm, welcoming environment.

Event facilitators will be available in English, Spanish, and German, creating opportunities for participants to engage, share stories, or ask questions in the language they feel most comfortable using.

This program is made possible through the support of Beyond the Page, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Madison Community Foundation, and the Oregon Public Library, whose grant funding helped bring this experience to the community.