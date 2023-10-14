Bill Banfield & Johannes Wallmann

media release: $25.

Bill Banfield will play selected pieces from the album’s versatile collection of Jazz Standards, New Standards, Original compositions and popular songs. Known as an artist shaped by eclectic styles ranging from jazz to blues, funk and classic/ folk guitar approaches, Bill brings his unique artistry- vision, outlooks to the Cafe Coda. Jazz writer Bob Blumenthal has said, “Banfield’s perspective on jazz allows for stretching and grooving, and music by two of his idols, Wes Montgomery and John Coltrane, fits snugly among his own creations while receiving distinct interpretations… Much like a Cubist portrait, his work provides multiple perspectives and reveals highlights and shadows, without disrupting the integrity of the overall form.”

Johannes Wallmann is a pianist and composer, recording artist on Fresh Sound New Talent Records and Shifting Paradigm Records, and Director of Jazz Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dr. Wallmann has performed extensively as a bandleader and as a sideman in local, national, and international venues. He joined the University of Wisconsin-Madison Mead Witter School of Music as the inaugural holder of the John and Carolyn Peterson Chair in Jazz Studies in 2012.