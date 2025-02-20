media release: Bill Berry worked as a reporter, columnist and editor for several newspapers. The author of Banning DDT: How Citizen Activists in Wisconsin Led the Way , this is an inspirational early chapter in U.S. environmental history. Used widely for many applications, DDT was toxic to a wide range of animal species, and was linked to human health concerns. The Wisconsin citizens proved this in the courtroom.

We will have a drawing to give away a few of these books. Register in advance- seating is limited- by calling 608-831-2373.