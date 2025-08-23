Bill & Bobbie Malone, Nate Gibson, The Grazers, Chris Powers

media release: Join WORT on Saturday, August 23, at the Bur Oak (2262 Winnebago St.) as we celebrate our 50th year with a special folk and country show featuring our very own show hosts. You do NOT want to miss this lineup!

Chris Powers from Mud Acres will welcome the crowd and entertain as only he can.

The Grazers will be bringing the bluegrass, featuring Green Morning Radio’s Brian Hirsh on bass.

Nate Gibson from Back to the Country will drop in to sit in and add some flavor to the mix.

Topping the afternoon is a special performance from Bill and Bobbie Malone!

﻿Seated show. $20 cover. All proceeds benefit WORT Community Radio.