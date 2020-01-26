Bill & Bobbie Malone, SpareTime Bluegrass Band
Common Ground, Middleton 2644 Branch Street, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Tom Gresser, longtime owner of the historic Roxbury Tavern in Sauk City has incurred a large amount of expenses resulting from the unsuccessful sale of his tavern.
In the spirit of the Roxbury Tavern and Tom’s giving nature, Common Ground will be host to a fundraiser on Sunday January 26 from 3-5pm at Common Ground (occurring after our regular brunch concludes)
The event will feature music with Bill & Bobbie Malone as well as the SpareTime Bluegrass band. We hope to see you there!
