Bill & Bobbie Malone, SpareTime Bluegrass Band

to Google Calendar - Bill & Bobbie Malone, SpareTime Bluegrass Band - 2020-01-26 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bill & Bobbie Malone, SpareTime Bluegrass Band - 2020-01-26 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bill & Bobbie Malone, SpareTime Bluegrass Band - 2020-01-26 15:00:00 iCalendar - Bill & Bobbie Malone, SpareTime Bluegrass Band - 2020-01-26 15:00:00

Common Ground, Middleton 2644 Branch Street, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Tom Gresser, longtime owner of the historic Roxbury Tavern in Sauk City has incurred a large amount of expenses resulting from the unsuccessful sale of his tavern.

In the spirit of the Roxbury Tavern and Tom’s giving nature, Common Ground will be host to a fundraiser on Sunday January 26 from 3-5pm at Common Ground (occurring after our regular brunch concludes)

The event will feature music with Bill & Bobbie Malone as well as the SpareTime Bluegrass band. We hope to see you there!

Info

Common Ground, Middleton 2644 Branch Street, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Fundraisers
Music
608-820-1010
to Google Calendar - Bill & Bobbie Malone, SpareTime Bluegrass Band - 2020-01-26 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bill & Bobbie Malone, SpareTime Bluegrass Band - 2020-01-26 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bill & Bobbie Malone, SpareTime Bluegrass Band - 2020-01-26 15:00:00 iCalendar - Bill & Bobbie Malone, SpareTime Bluegrass Band - 2020-01-26 15:00:00