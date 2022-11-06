media release: A Grammy-nominated comedian, Bill Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation achieving success in TV and film as well as on stage. Bill sells out venues internationally and his Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts.

On June 6, Bill will host the Netflix special, Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill. He recently wrapped filming the feature, Old Dads, which Bill co-wrote, directed and will star in alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.

Last November, Bill’s animated Netflix series, F Is For Family, premiered its fifth and final season starring Bill, Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell in the cast, and he premiered the Roku series, Bill Burr Presents: Immoral Compass. In September, Bill was seen in a guest role on the hit FX on Hulu series Reservation Dogs, and he released the live, vinyl, double album, Bill Burr Live From Madison Square Garden.

In 2020, Bill made his debut as host of Saturday Night Live on October 10, he starred opposite Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei in the Judd Apatow film, The King of Staten Island, and he starred as Mayfeld in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

In September 2019, Bill released his sixth hour-long comedy special, Bill Burr: Paper Tiger, which was nominated for a Grammy Award, was recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall and is streaming on Netflix.

Bill was seen in the Hugh Jackman film, The Front Runner; the Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell film Daddy’s Home; he co-stars opposite Kevin Costner in the indie film, Black or White; was seen in the Paul Feig film The Heat alongside Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy and in the Al Pacino and Christopher Walken film Stand Up Guys. Bill received raves for his recurring role as “Kuby” on the hit AMC-TV show, Breaking Bad.

Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

All pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment.

Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free experience."