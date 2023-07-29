Bill Camplin, Bill Miller, readings by Michael Hecht
Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538
media release: Saturday July 29 8:00 BILL CAMPLIN/ MICHAEL HECHT/ BILL MILLER
Please call 920-563-9391 to reserve seats and let us know if you will dine here that night.
Bill Miller happens to be traveling through. This will be a sort of song swap between the two Bills, with readings by Michael Hecht in between.
Info
Music, Spoken Word