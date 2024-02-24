Bill Camplin, Pete Jonnson

media release: Please call 920-563-9391 to reserve seats and to let us know if you will be dining here that night.

BILL CAMPLIN and PETE JONNSON have known each other since Pete played here many years ago as a member of the trio Live Bait.

Pete is a fine guitar player and singer with an interesting repertoire of Americana tunes who has made excellent use of his early retirement to submerge himself in his music.

Bill is also a fine guitar player and singer with an interesting repertoire of his own and others’ tunes, and has made excellent use of his free time lately to stare at the computer educating and amusing himself. And practicing every night in his fortress of solitude.