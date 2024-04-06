media release: Salon Piano Series celebrates its 10th anniversary with acclaimed new artists and favorites from past seasons. As always, audiences will enjoy the intimate salon concert setting for a take-your-breath-away experience!

Each pianist revels in the chance to play unique heirloom instruments restored in the renowned Farley's workshop. Personalizing the experience further, performers provide reflections on their selections and give masterclasses that the public is invited to observe for free. All concerts and masterclasses are held at Farley’s House of Pianos in Madison.

Celebrate ten years of extraordinary salon concerts! Season tickets are on sale at salonpianoseries.org, as are individual concert tickets.

Bill Charlap & Renee Rosnes, Saturday, April 6 at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 7 at 2:00pm

Two of the premiere jazz pianists and we've got them both! This husband and wife duo recorded Double Portrait together for Blue Note, and their collaboration produces exquisite four-hand jazz piano duets.

Season tickets are $250 for seven concerts. Individual tickets are $50 at the door or $45 in advance, $10 student tickets are available online only. Purchase tickets online at salonpianoseries.org or in person at Farley’s House of Pianos. Service fees apply.