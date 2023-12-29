media release: December 29, 8 pm (doors at 7) Bill Kirchen, suggested donation $20

Bill Kirchen was named the "Titan of the Telecaster" by Guitar Player magazine. He was a member of Commander Cody & the Lost Planet Airmen and has played with Nick Lowe. Like Lowe, he just keeps getting cooler as he gets older. A fact he proved on the Outlaw Country Cruise this year by stage diving during a Waco Brothers show. He was also the most in demand, I think he sat in with more than half the acts I saw.

