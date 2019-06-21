press release: Indie Coffee is proud to host guitarist and Drag City recording artist Bill MacKay for an intimate show on Friday, June 21, at 7:00 p.m. His newest album, Fountain Fire, has been in heavy rotation at the shop since it dropped in March.

MacKay’s unmatched live performances reveal a startling range – from the folk of Appalachia, avant-rock, jazz, raga-esque excursions, and western modes. MacKay’s music has received praise in Pitchfork, Paste, Mojo, The Ear, Uncut, Downbeat, New City and the Chicago Reader, which recently called MacKay, “one of the most skilled and tasteful guitarists in Chicago, a player who fluidly moves between jazz and rock while making several stops in between.”

Next month MacKay will share a billing with fellow Drag City artist Bill Callahan at Thalia Hall in Chicago and will headline a gig at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Detroit, so don’t miss your chance to see him in a small and intimate setting. Seating is limited. A $10 suggested donation gets you into the door for what’s sure to be a special night.