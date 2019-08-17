× Expand Mark Preuschl

press release: Beloit author Bill Mathis received positive acclaim from a national book review firm for his new novel, The Rooming House Diaries – Life, Love & Secrets.

Kirkus Reviews, who provide unbiased, critical reviews of books, stated the book is, “A story of secrecy, suffering, fortitude, and compassion that demonstrates an exceptional understanding of the human psyche.”

The Wisconsin launch for Bill’s book will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd, Beloit, WI 53511. Bill will be introduced by Kathie Giorgio, noted author, writing coach and owner of All Writers Workshop. He will read a short excerpt, answer questions, sell and sign copies of his books. Snacks will be provided. The free event is family friendly.

The Rooming House Diaries – Life, Love & Secrets consists of six diaries and correspondence discovered in an old rooming house in Chicago’s Back-of-the-Yards neighborhood that cover 125 years of life in Chicago’s melting pot. Written by the owners, their children, and several roomers, the diaries intertwine with the changing history and demographics of the city and include family secrets, rejection, acceptance, tragedy and triumph. Kirkus Reviews also wrote, “The way that he (Mathis) portrays family dynamics is insightful and raw; the characters’ flaws and virtues are complex and make the cast compellingly realistic. The prose also has a wry touch of humor that offsets the turbulent and often tragic events. It’s a lengthy story but well worth the time and effort.”

This is Bill’s second novel. His first, Face Your Fears, was released a year ago and currently has twelve, five-star Amazon reviews as well as other positive reviews on Goodreads. More information, including the full Kirkus review, is available on his website: www.billmathiswriteretc.com.