ONLINE: Bill Mathis

press release: Bill Mathis's fourth novel Revenge is Necessary, published by Rogue Phoenix Press, is now available. The public is invited to attend the Virtual Launch Party, which features giveaways, interviews, and readings, at 7 pm CST on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The Beloit Public Library is co-hosting this Facebook Live event, which can be accessed through the library event page or the Bill Mathis Writer Etc. Facebook page.

When stoic Shaw Skogman turns a shotgun on his wife Connie, she fights for her life – and her secrets. But Shaw harbors his own secrets… and a thirst for revenge. Shifting between the points of view of Junior Skogman, his parents, his boyfriend Beany, and other members of their rural Minnesotan community, Mathis deftly weaves a fast-paced nail-biter full of twists, turns, and psychological suspense as the Skogman family and their neighbors discover who Shaw really was.

Author Bill Mathis grew up as a preacher’s kid in Michigan and is no stranger to country life. “I’ve bucked hay bales, driven a tractor, and mucked out stalls. I knew farming wasn’t for me, but I have the utmost respect for farmers and what they do for our nation.” This intimate knowledge of the rural Midwest shines through in Revenge is Necessary, which chronicles a farm family torn asunder by their secrets.

Mathis’s previously published works navigate such topics as diversity and the American melting pot, family, LGBTQ+ experiences, and disability, often through the lens of multiple characters with unique and distinct narratives. Revenge is Necessary continues this trend, delving into themes of family and gay identity while unspooling a riveting mystery. Mathis brings insight and sensitivity from lived experience into his depictions of multiple gay characters who each play their individual roles in unraveling the Skogman family’s long-concealed secrets and simmering resentments.

Revenge is Necessary is available in paperback and e-book formats from Amazon or by order from your local bookseller. To purchase signed copies, contact the author at billmathiswriter@gmail.com.